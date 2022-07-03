A Glimpse Inside 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' Aspen Luxury Home Listed For $9.75M

RHOBH star Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards, a popular cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is relocating. The reality television personality listed her home in Aspen, Colorado, for $9.75 million. Kyle shares the beautiful property with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, who founded the real estate company, The Agency.

The rural home cost the couple $4.2 million in 2016. They spent some time there even though they advertised it as an $89,000 per month luxury property.

The family spent Christmas 2020 at their Aspen home and shared a photo on Instagram that showed their daughters relaxing in matching pajamas.

According to People, the rustic getaway served as the backdrop for RHOBH as a drama-filled episode for the show's forthcoming season was reportedly filmed there.

Keep scrolling for more details about Kyle and Mauricio's listed Aspen home.

A Glimpse Inside The Property

Living room with a stacked-stone fireplace
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The 2,426 square foot, three-story duplex, located in the center of Aspen, features four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms and is ready for immediate occupancy.

The house, intended for year-round living, has a hot tub on its recently refinished roof terrace, which also offers stunning views.

The living area has wood floors, an antler chandelier, exposed wood beams, and a stacked-stone fireplace. A deck with mountain views is accessible from the living and dining area.

The home also features a nearby kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless steel equipment, and a sizable island with seating. The main bedroom is upstairs and has a spa bathroom with two showers and a soaking tub. A two-car garage and driveway parking are included with the house. 

The Property Is In A Great Location

Dining room
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Kyle's Aspen home is co-listed by Chris Flynn and Heather, both of The Agency. One of the home's eye-catching features is its proximity to the Roaring Fork River, five-star restaurants, and Aspen Mountain.

As Heather Sinclair of The Agency puts it, "This property is in a great location."

"Not only is it within walking distance to the heart of Aspen, but it is also so private and peaceful, being just steps to some of the best hiking and biking trails and immersed in the serenity and nature of the river nearby," Heather gushed about the home

"I love the rooftop deck. It is very special," she added. "It is complete with a hot tub, two fire pits, and panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and the peaceful sounds of the river flowing just beyond. It certainly has a cool factor with a Western yet modern elegance."

Saying Goodbye To Bel-Air

Kitchen
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The Aspen mansion is only one of the homes Kyle and Mauricio have listed. Kyle and Mauricio also sold their Bel-Air estate in Southern California this year. The couple listed the property in 2017. However, it wasn't until the beginning of 2022 that it was finally sold for $6.1 million.

The 6,200-square-foot house has an office, home theater, gym, and pub. The main bedroom boasts a balcony, a marble bathtub, and walk-in closets.

The grounds have a swimming pool and spa, eating and lounge terraces, a grassy lawn, a lit sports court, and a putting green.

Kyle And Mauricio's Current Home

Deck
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The couple had long relocated to Encino, where they took up residence at Smokey Robinson's former estate. The 10,600 square foot seven-bedroom property has a separate guesthouse and other unique features. The legendary home is surrounded by mature foliage and sits behind stately gates at the end of a long driveway.

More Amenities In The Encino Home

RHOBH star Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio
Shutterstock | 564025

Other luxuries in Kyle and Mauricio's Encino home include black-and-white checkerboard flooring, marble fireplaces, a large kitchen with a center island, top-of-the-line appliances, a home cinema, en suite bedrooms, and a master suite with a massive closet. There is also a miniature golf course and gazebo located outside.

Given that the RHOBH star's husband is a successful real estate mogul, it is not surprising that she constantly buys and lists off homes. One can only wonder what the couple's next real estate move will be. 

