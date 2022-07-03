A Glimpse Inside 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' Aspen Luxury Home Listed For $9.75M

Kyle Richards, a popular cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is relocating. The reality television personality listed her home in Aspen, Colorado, for $9.75 million. Kyle shares the beautiful property with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, who founded the real estate company, The Agency.

The rural home cost the couple $4.2 million in 2016. They spent some time there even though they advertised it as an $89,000 per month luxury property.

The family spent Christmas 2020 at their Aspen home and shared a photo on Instagram that showed their daughters relaxing in matching pajamas.

According to People, the rustic getaway served as the backdrop for RHOBH as a drama-filled episode for the show's forthcoming season was reportedly filmed there.

