NBA Rumors: Proposed Four-Team Blockbuster Sends Kyrie Irving To Lakers & Kevin Durant To Suns

The Lakers shouldn't mind giving up two future first-rounders in the proposed trade. Aside from successfully getting rid of Westbrook and his massive salary, the suggested deal would enable them to reunite LeBron James with Irving. Irving would be a massive upgrade over Westbrook at the Lakers' starting point guard position, giving them a playmaker who can efficiently co-exist with James on the court.

If the "Big Three" of Irving, James, and Davis can remain healthy throughout the season, the Lakers would undeniably have a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning the 2023 NBA championship title.