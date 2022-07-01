NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Kyrie Irving & Seth Curry For Russell Westbrook & Two 1st-Rounders

While the Nets aren't obliged to send Irving to the Lakers, it remains a big question mark if other NBA teams are willing to give up valuable assets for a player who has off-court issues and a possible one-year rental. If no other suitors would emerge for Irving, the Nets would be forced to trade him to the Lakers. In a recent article, Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic came up with the potential "framework" of the Nets-Lakers blockbuster trade involving "Uncle Drew."

In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending Russell Westbrook, a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2029 first-round pick to the Nets in exchange for Irving. To make the deal work financially, the Nets would also need to add a second player like Seth Curry in the trade package.