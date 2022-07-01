WWE News: Logan Paul Signs Contract For Multi-Event Deal

From the WWE's standpoint, there are a few different ways to look at this signing. Logan Paul is one of the biggest influencers in the world and has a massive following through multiple age groups. Perhaps his biggest following is younger kids. With younger kids following him and seeing him on this journey, the WWE should be able to get an even bigger and more dedicated following.

On top of that, it's a clever marketing tactic from the WWE because he's energetic and has a fun personality. Although he and his brother have been in the news for some questionable things, they have cleaned it up a good amount throughout the past few years and are genuinely just trying to enjoy their lives and pursue other avenues.