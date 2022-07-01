WWE News: Logan Paul Signs Contract For Multi-Event Deal

Logan Paul
Logan Paul, who became a star on YouTube, has now signed a multi-event deal with the WWE. The organization announced the signing on Thursday, with Paul announcing it via social media. The deal will carry him through 2023, with multiple events lined up.

Very Smart Move From The WWE

From the WWE's standpoint, there are a few different ways to look at this signing. Logan Paul is one of the biggest influencers in the world and has a massive following through multiple age groups. Perhaps his biggest following is younger kids. With younger kids following him and seeing him on this journey, the WWE should be able to get an even bigger and more dedicated following.

On top of that, it's a clever marketing tactic from the WWE because he's energetic and has a fun personality. Although he and his brother have been in the news for some questionable things, they have cleaned it up a good amount throughout the past few years and are genuinely just trying to enjoy their lives and pursue other avenues.

Paul Has Appeared In The WWE Before

Before this signing, Logan Paul had already made an appearance in the WWE during WrestleMania 37 in April 2021. He fought alongside Sami Zayn and then made another appearance and his first one in the ring at WrestleMania 38. During WrestleMania 38, Paul was in a tag-team match with The Miz and competed against long-time WWE legend Rey Mysterio.

His Brother Has Found Success In Boxing

Jake Paul, the younger brother of Logan, has found success in the boxing ring throughout his young boxing career. He's had some of the highest-paid pay-per-view matches in the sport's history.

Jake Paul has fought AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley. He is currently 5-0 and has another fight against Tommy Fury on August 6, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Unsure About His First Appearance With New Contract

It's still uncertain at the moment when Logan Paul is going to make his official debut after signing with the WWE. It could be coming within the next few weeks. Because of his prior experience in the WWE, there's a good chance that we could see him sooner rather than later. It's going to be interesting to see who they put him up against, but either way, it should be entertaining.

