Sofia Vergara In Swimsuit Rocks The Animal Print

The Colombian-American actress rose to fame while co-hosting two popular Spanish-language television network shows in the late 90s. After that initial success, she decided that she wanted a bigger stake in Hollywood and decided to concentrate on film and television roles.

These days, she is one of the biggest television stars and one of the highest-paid. She's best known for her role in Modern Family, a television show (2009-2020). The show was a monumental success for everyone involved and opened the doors for many opportunities that Vergara is now really beginning to capitalize on.

This is a long trek away from her first job in English that gained her fame, the 2003 film Chasing Papi. Vergara was also the highest-paid actress on American television from 2013 to 2020 and is now considered one of the most influential Latinas in entertainment.