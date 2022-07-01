Sofia Vergara rocks in a zebra print swimsuit on Memorial Day
Sofia Vergara In Swimsuit Rocks The Animal Print
Sofia Vergara Poses Poolside
Looking every bit the star she is, celebrity Sofia Vergara posted a sultry photo on her Instagram account that her fans certainly approved of. Drawing from her days as a swimsuit model, the Modern Family actress killed it in a zebra-styled one-piece bathing suit accentuating her curves as she frolicked poolside.
With her hair pulled back and red sunglasses, she looked relaxed, chic, and ready to take on the world. When it comes to showing up and in style, Sofia always understands the assignment and keeps her 26 million Instagram fans firmly in the know!
Sofia Hails From Colombia
The Colombian-American actress rose to fame while co-hosting two popular Spanish-language television network shows in the late 90s. After that initial success, she decided that she wanted a bigger stake in Hollywood and decided to concentrate on film and television roles.
These days, she is one of the biggest television stars and one of the highest-paid. She's best known for her role in Modern Family, a television show (2009-2020). The show was a monumental success for everyone involved and opened the doors for many opportunities that Vergara is now really beginning to capitalize on.
This is a long trek away from her first job in English that gained her fame, the 2003 film Chasing Papi. Vergara was also the highest-paid actress on American television from 2013 to 2020 and is now considered one of the most influential Latinas in entertainment.
Sofia Works Out Even Though She's Not A Huge Fan
Sofia confessed she's not a fan of running, but her choice is a quick 15-minute walking on a treadmill or a bike. Besides, she loves lower body muscles; that's why she finds walking on an incline more advantageous to her booty and quads.
Vergara also performs seated squats, no heavy movement workouts, boxing, body weight, and glute exercises. Sofia admits that she does not like working out, but it goes with being a top performer, so she remains diligent despite preferring to eat!
What's Next For Sofia?
The Modern Family star will feature as a titular Colombian drug trafficker in Netflix's upcoming series Griselda. The official release date of the limited series is yet to be announced, but its filming started on 24th January 2022 and was wrapped up on 30th June.