Danica Patrick Shows Off New Body In Bikini

Patrick stepped out in an aqua blue bikini with a v-neckline and low-cut top worn over complimentary low-waist bottoms. She packed her dark hair into a bun and wore dark sunglasses as she made her way to the pool. Patrick's outfit choice showed off her smaller breasts, toned abs, and thighs, proving she didn't care about looking "feminine" anymore.

Her former need to look like the stereotypical sexy woman with curvy features went down the drain when she realized it did more harm than good. She then spread awareness via her Instagram by sharing her surgery journey with 852,000-plus people.