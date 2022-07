Jennifer Lopez doesn’t age. In fact, she’s only gotten fitter through the years. The 52-year-old singer, actress, and dancer once told Us Weekly, “I see pictures of myself in my twenties and go, ‘Oh, I look better now!’” and we agree with her 100 percent!

That is why when Lopez talks about her workout and diet secrets, we listen. Anyone who can put on an adrenaline-loaded dance number onstage wearing a glittery leotard at 50-plus years old is definitely fitness goals to us!