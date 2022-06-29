Barbara Corcoran Shares Business Rule To Avoid Getting Scammed

Barbara Corcoran is an American businesswoman, investor, speaker, and author. She established the New York City real estate agency "The Corcoran Group", which she later sold to NRT for $66 million.

Barbara has once come under attack by a highly skilled financial scammer. During a recent episode of Red Table Talk titled, "How Not to Be Scammed," the real estate tycoon and Shark Tank star opened up to the show's hosts, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris about how she almost lost a substantial amount of money in just a few emails.

Keep scrolling to find out how Barbara handled the situation.