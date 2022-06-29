Natalee Holloway: Missing In Aruba

High school graduations are supposed to be celebratory. The commemoration in a foreign land promises an exhilarating adventure. A recent grad is filled with expectations, anxiety, and wonder for the future. But, they rarely wonder about their murder.

An absence of a friend at the table overshadowed a fun night in Aruba. In a few seconds, Natalee Holloway's pals discovered that life could be tragically altered quickly. It wasn't a case of "good girl gone bad." Natalie was a great student and daughter. This was a teenage girl with her friends, away from her parents and taking advantage of the moment. She was partying. But this party attracted a predator, and he zeroed in on Natalee.