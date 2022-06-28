Jessica lived through a very public breakup with boy bander Nick Lachey and in interviews, she has said that she was not sure if she would ever get married and find true love. But she did indeed find love again and her fans could not be happier for her! Jessica has been married for 11 years to the former NFL player Eric Johnson. They have a great marriage life and are blessed with three beautiful children; Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie. They got married in Santa Barbara, CA, four years after the engagement, and the couple and their kids make for such a cute and photogenic family!