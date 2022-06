As a model and actress, Sofia Vergara has blessed viewers globally with awesome productions and astounding looks. Sofia has graced the TV screen with some of the movie industry's most classic, quintessential looks. Even in throwback snaps, the Hot Pursuit actress's style is up to date. Here is how fans reacted after she revisited one of her bathing suit snaps.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.