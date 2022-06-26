NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Land Bradley Beal In Potential Three-Way Trade Involving Wizards & Hornets

After suffering another disappointment in the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have again started swirling around All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and his future with the Washington Wizards.

Beal may have said numerous times that he intends to spend his entire NBA career with the Wizards. But if they won't show him a clear path to title contention this summer, most people believe that he would strongly consider finding his way out of Washington.

In the past months, Beal has already been linked to several title contenders looking to add more star power to their roster in the 2022 NBA offseason.