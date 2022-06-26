NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Land Bradley Beal In Potential Three-Way Trade Involving Wizards & Hornets

Bradley Beal taking a free throw
Wikimedia | Rashinseita

After suffering another disappointment in the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have again started swirling around All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and his future with the Washington Wizards.

Beal may have said numerous times that he intends to spend his entire NBA career with the Wizards. But if they won't show him a clear path to title contention this summer, most people believe that he would strongly consider finding his way out of Washington.

In the past months, Beal has already been linked to several title contenders looking to add more star power to their roster in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Bradley Beal To Boston Celtics

Bradley Beal taking a free throw
Wikimedia | Shakeydeal33

One of the top favorite landing spots for Beal should he and the Wizards decide to part ways this summer is the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are frequently mentioned as a potential destination for Beal due to his close relationship with Jayson Tatum.

Compared to the previous offseason, it would be easier for Tatum to recruit Beal to Boston since he just recently opted out of the final year of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent.

However, with their limited salary cap space, the Celtics would still need to engage in a sign-and-trade deal with the Wizards to acquire Beal in the 2022 NBA free agency.

Potential Three-Team Trade

Bradley Beal shaking hands of opponents
Wikimedia | Tagstt

While the Celtics and the Wizards could simply explore a two-way deal, they could also involve a third team to help them facilitate the trade. Here's a potential three-team trade involving the Celtics, Wizards, and the Charlotte Hornets that could send Beal to Beantown this summer:

Boston Celtics Receive: Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards Receive: Gordon Hayward, Robert Williams III, Payton Pritchard, Aron Nesmith, two 2023 first-round picks, and a 2025 first-round pick.

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Al Horford

Before they could execute the trade, Beal would need to agree to a sign-and-trade deal to Boston and the Celtics must first exercise the team options on Nesmith and Pritchard.

Celtics Form 'Big 3'

Bradley Beal standing behind the free-throw line
Wikimedia | Adeletron 3030

The proposed three-team deal would be worth exploring for the Celtics, especially if they think they need more star power on their roster to have a better chance of winning the NBA championship title next season.

Though it would create a huge hole in their frontcourt, the potential arrival of Beal in Beantown would significantly improve the Celtics' offense and enable them to form their own "Big Three" with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown next season.

Beal would give the Celtics a reliable scoring option next to Tatum and Brown, as well as a decent playmaker and a legitimate three-point shooter. With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, Beal won't have a hard time building chemistry with Tatum and Brown in Boston.

Why Wizards & Hornets Would Make The Trade?

Gordon Hayward warming up before the game
Wikimedia | FMSky

Though they won't be getting Tatum and Brown from the Celtics, the hypothetical three-team blockbuster would still be benefit the Wizards, especially if they finally decide to undergo a full-scale rebuild.

Aside from acquiring three future draft picks, the Wizards would be receiving three young and promising players. Williams III, Nesmith, and Pritchard could join forces with Johnny Davis, Rui Hachimura, Corey Kispert, and Deni Avdija and form the Wizards' young core in the post-Beal era.

The proposed trade would enable the Hornets to get rid of Hayward and the two years and $61.5 million left in his contract while addressing their major frontcourt problem. Horford may already be 36, but he still has plenty of gas left in his tank and can efficiently play the role of the Hornets' starting center next season.

