'Famous For Basically Doing Nothing': Jennifer Aniston Faces Backlash For Her Latest Comments

One of the things we have been enjoying is Variety's Actor on Actor; their interviews just never disappoint us.

However, what is shared during these interviews sometimes angers people. So while some interviews received positive reactions on social media, like Zendaya and Andrew Garfield's interview, others weren't so lucky.

One specific interview that got people arguing on social media platforms is that of Jennifer Aniston and Sebastian Stan.

We will share with you what exactly happened and made people attack Jennifer Aniston.

'People Becoming Famous For Basically Doing Nothing'

Young Jennifer Aniston smiling
Shutterstock | 842245

The 53-year-old Friends actress said some comments that were seen by many as disrespectful and ironic as well.

The first comment was when the topic of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape came up between Aniston and Stan; it's worth mentioning that this famous accident is what Stan's latest Hulu series Pam & Tommy focuses on. Aniston shared what she thought about how internet culture was during the time of the leak.

"It was right at the time when the internet really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous. This thing of people becoming famous for basically doing nothing but yet having these incredible careers. And then women's reputation … I mean — Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all those." Aniston said.

Let us just say YIKES.

Why Did Aniston Say That

Paris Hilton flipping her hair
Shutterstock | 3586184

Now, if you don't know what Jennifer Aniston meant when she referred to Paris Hilton and Monica Lewinsky, don't worry because that's why we are here!

In reference to Pamela and Tommy's sex tape, Paris Hilton also had a similar situation. In 2004, Hilton had a sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon, and unfortunately, the tape was leaked on the internet back then, so people believe that Aniston said that Hilton was only famous because of her sex tape. Again, yikes.

On the other hand, Aniston mentioned Monica Lewinsky because of the 1998 scandal between Lewinsky and former U.S. President Bill Clinton.

You can now see why people saw Aniston's words as disrespectful.

Jennifer Aniston Isn't Pleased With TikTok's Stars

Jennifer Aniston in a black dress
Shutterstock | 564025

The second comment that got Jennifer Aniston some backlash was one she made about TikTok's stars and how they are entering the industry.

"I feel so lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today. More streaming services, you're famous from TikTok, you're famous from YouTube, you're famous from Instagram. It's almost, like, it's diluting the actor's job." Aniston continued.

The last sentence about "diluting the actor's job" was the one that was mostly shared on social media during people's arguments about Aniston's statements.

A Little Bit Ironic

Jennifer Aniston with her father John Aniston
Shutterstock | 1092671

The division between what social media users thought about Aniston's words appeared quickly.

While some supported Aniston's statements and talked about TikTok stars like Charli D'Amelio, who got her and her family's own show, The D'Amelio Show, people also mentioned Addison Rae. She got an acting role in Netflix's He's All That.

Others didn't agree with Aniston, and they even called her comments ironic. The irony they pointed out was that Aniston had famous parents as she was born to Nancy Dow and John Aniston, both famous actors. This was enough for people to believe that the Friends actor was only famous because of her background.

So far, the arguments didn't stop, nor did the backlash toward Aniston.

We are still waiting to see any developments, but until something happens, you can watch Aniston and Stan's interview and form your own opinion.

