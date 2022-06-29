NBA Rumors: LA Clippers, Nets Could Explore 'Superstar-For-Superstar Trade' Involving Paul George & Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant is currently one of the most talked-about players on the rumor mill. Durant may not have shown any sign that he's no longer happy with the Nets but if they fail to convince Kyrie Irving to stay in the 2022 NBA free agency, he's highly expected to find his way out of Brooklyn this summer.

While Irving and the Nets are still negotiating regarding a new contract, Durant has already started to be linked to some aspiring contenders that could pursue him on the trade market.