How To Attract A High-Value Woman

Couple looking lovingly at each other with sun shining
Shutterstock | 580987

Health & Lifestyle
Kimberly Wilson

There are a lot of opinions on both sides of the fence about the high-value lifestyle, including plenty who don't fully understand it or those that are just not on board with this way of life as reported by Refinery29. This trending lifestyle is blowing up on TikTok and Reddit, creating a number of controversial conversations.

If you’re a male looking for some dating advice on this subject, then you’re in the right place. We spoke with former NFL cornerback for The Washington Commanders and High-Value Lifestyle Expert Antomius Wise for some tips to help you understand these concepts. His first tip, “Like with most things, the earlier you get this information it increases your chances of success.”

The Latest

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers, Nets Could Explore 'Superstar-For-Superstar Trade' Involving Paul George & Kevin Durant

Jessica Alba Shares Her Favorite And Least Favorite Exercises

Olympian Lindsey Vonn Shares Fitness Routine

Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress

Anna Kendrick In Bikini Enjoys Pool Time

Making A Great First Impression

Couple having a coffee
Shutterstock | 1636229

A high-value man (HVM) is always put together. He is well-kept in terms of mindset, appearance, hygiene, and physical shape. 

Health & Lifestyle

Hailee Steinfeld Clocks 3 Million Views In Bikini

By Rebecca Cukier

Choosing The Right Approach And Strategy

Couple on a date
Shutterstock | 438058

The first step to gaining and keeping her attention is to penetrate her mentally, spiritually, and emotionally before you move on to the physical. 

"When you can protect, provide, prophet, and preach, women willingly submit to you 'mentally' because you’re able to answer their spiritual and societal questions. That’s how you develop a deeper rapport," Wise added.

Anna Kendrick Stuns In See-Through Corset Dress

Aly Raisman In Bikini Celebrates Self-Love

Ensuring Your Kingdom Is In Order

Wealthy man relaxing
Shutterstock | 78238

Financial stability is also of the utmost importance. Wise explains, “You should have your Kingdom structured properly to mitigate challenges that could occur while you are on life’s journey, meaning having more than one source of income, having ways to protect your assets, understanding tax strategies to reduce your tax liability to zero, and putting yourself in a position to employ your spouse, kids, family, etc. Money is your friend if you know how to manage it properly. When you bring value to society, the government will reward you with tax breaks. Find ways to bring value to society!“

Communication And Expectations Between Roles In The Relationship

Healthy communication between a couple
Shutterstock | 2780032

In any relationship, it is imperative to let your partner know where you stand on important matters. The high-value relationship is no different. In most cases, there are defined roles that each partner plays.

"Set the expectations, in the beginning, and be upfront with her. HVW are attracted to men who know what they want and are willing to communicate that to them. Whether that’s peace of mind, being a helpmate, etc.,“ explains the lifestyle expert.

Happily Ever After With A High-Value Marriage

Real facts about high-value marriages
Giphy | WE tv

Influencers like the late controversial content creator Kevin Samuels speak about relationships in-depth regularly, but like him, the majority of the men speaking about high-value relationships aren’t married. Antomius differs from those men because he understood the above concepts at an early age, had the wherewithal to apply them, and got married.

He stresses that “at the beginning point in your relationship, you want to make sure your ideologies align, while you’re implementing a legacy for generations to come. This is what separates high-value couples from the rest. Their roles are well-understood, and they each contribute value to the marriage.”

Read more dating advice here.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.