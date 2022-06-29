How To Attract A High-Value Woman

There are a lot of opinions on both sides of the fence about the high-value lifestyle, including plenty who don't fully understand it or those that are just not on board with this way of life as reported by Refinery29. This trending lifestyle is blowing up on TikTok and Reddit, creating a number of controversial conversations.

If you’re a male looking for some dating advice on this subject, then you’re in the right place. We spoke with former NFL cornerback for The Washington Commanders and High-Value Lifestyle Expert Antomius Wise for some tips to help you understand these concepts. His first tip, “Like with most things, the earlier you get this information it increases your chances of success.”