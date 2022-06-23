Sofia Vergara In Bikini Rocks Twin Hairstyle With Husband

Sofia Vergara knows how to slay in a bikini! The Modern Family alum isn't afraid to flaunt her flawless skin and sexy curves, whether lounging on a beach or swimming. Her beach body, however, did not come easily — the Colombian native follows an exercise regimen to stay fit.

Sofia explained to SELF magazine in February 2017 that she dislikes working out but recognizes its importance.

“I’m aging, and I know that it does make a difference, and you can see it in the women and men that work out,” she said. “Things start to change, and I’m like the only thing to do is go and take care of it.”

