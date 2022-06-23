Sofia Vergara In Bikini Rocks Twin Hairstyle With Husband

Sofia Vergara close up
Sofia Vergara knows how to slay in a bikini! The Modern Family alum isn't afraid to flaunt her flawless skin and sexy curves, whether lounging on a beach or swimming. Her beach body, however, did not come easily — the Colombian native follows an exercise regimen to stay fit.

Sofia explained to SELF magazine in February 2017 that she dislikes working out but recognizes its importance.

“I’m aging, and I know that it does make a difference, and you can see it in the women and men that work out,” she said. “Things start to change, and I’m like the only thing to do is go and take care of it.”

Read on to see the photo and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

What's Hotter Than Twinning

Sofia Vergara in red dress
Shutterstock | 673594

A while back, Sofia shared a photo of herself in a pink bikini, emulating Karol G's blue hairstyle. Her husband also caught the trend, changing his hair color to blue. The actor shared two photos side by side, the first of Sofia posing in a pink bikini while taking a selfie with long blue hair.

Joe placed a photo of himself working in the gym alongside it, making a silly face for the camera with a bright blue Mohawk and goatee.

Joe wrote in the caption, "Blue is better," to which his wife replied, "Jajjajaja si."

Throwback In Greece

Sofia Vergara is revisiting some of her favorite summer memories on Instagram, but one, in particular, transports us to season five of Modern Family.

The actress posted pictures from her trip to Greece on Instagram, including a white bathing suit selfie and a flirty photo of herself lying in the sand. However, in the second to last slide, we noticed Vergara wearing a neon pink, orange, and green cutout bathing suit that appeared to be very familiar.

Summer Just Got Hotter

What's not to love about this look? The 49-year-old brought summer with this D&G number. She was dressed in a leopard print one-piece thong bathing suit. She also wore sunglasses with her long hair down and demonstrated various poses, including one that revealed her behind.

Soaking Wet In Bikini

Sofia is reminiscing about her twenties and has entertained her fans with photos from her modeling days.

In the caption, she wrote, "#tbt Colombia," along with four red heart emojis.

Vergara dressed her enviably toned body in a strappy black bikini for this shot.

Sofia's long blonde locks were in loose curls that flowed down her back and chest as she posed on a bathroom countertop.

