Kelly Ripa Is Crushing It In Dance Workout

Kelly Ripa is an incredibly hard-working woman when it comes to staying in shape, but a lot of credit must be given to her personal trainer, Anna Kaiser, as well. The 51-year-old talk show host and her fitness guru have been exercising together for more than a decade, and Ripa swears by Kaiser’s AKT classes, saying she relies on them for strength building.

“It's cardio dance training, and then we do a lot of resistance bands and we do a lot of heavier weights,” she explained to People. “So I do the majority of my muscle building there.”