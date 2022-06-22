Myra Hindley: One Of Britain's Worst Killers Or A Victim Herself?

Experts say Hindley grew up in an abusive household which made her more likely to fall for someone like Ian Brady.

She met Brady in 1961 when she was just 18 years old and working as a typist. Despite learning that Brady had a criminal record for a string of burglaries, she quickly fell in love with him.

Brady was reportedly obsessed with the Nazis, and on their first date, Brady took her to see a movie about the Nuremberg trials. As the two continued to date and grew more and more obsessed with Nazis, Hindley then altered her appearance to replicate the Aryan ideal, bleaching her hair blonde and wearing dark red lipstick.

The two also became obsessed with crime, and in 1963, took the life of their first victim: 16-year-old Pauline Reade. The girl was on her way to a dance on July 12 when Hindley coaxed her into her car and drove the girl to the moor. Her body was finally found two decades later.