'The Classified Ad Rapist' Eventually Escalated To Murder

Bobby Joe Long reported had a tough childhood and suffered several head injuries, which appeared to cause an obsession with sex.

He eventually started looking through classified ads where women were selling household goods, going to the seller’s home, and raping women if they were alone. He’d pull a knife on them, tie them up and rape them. Between 1981 and 1984, Long committed dozens of rapes using this method.

Long moved from Miami to Tampa in 1984 and his sex crimes escalated to murders. He persuaded women to get into his car, raped them, then drove to a rural area where he killed them.

Most of his victims died from strangulation, though some had their throats slit and had been bludgeoned. One was shot. Many were bound and posed in grotesque positions.