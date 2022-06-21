'The Classified Ad Rapist' Eventually Escalated To Murder

The first of Bobby Joe Long’s victims was 20-year-old Artiss Wick who he abducted, raped, and strangled on March 27, 1984. The body of 19-year-old Ngeun Thi “Lana” Long was discovered on May 19, followed by 22-year-old Michelle Simms two weeks later.
On June 24, 1984, 22-year-old Elizabeth Loudenback’s body was discovered, followed by 21-year-old Vicky Elliott, who disappeared on September 7, 1984.
On October 7, 18-year-old Chanel Williams’s body was found, and 28-year-old Karen Dinsfriend’s body was found one week later. Then 22-year-old Kimberly Hopps’s body was found on October 31, 1984.
On November 3, 1984, 17-year-old Lisa McVey had her run-in with Long, which she survived.
The remains of two more victims were then found: 18-year-old Virginia Johnson on Nov. 6 and 21-year-old Kim Swann on Nov. 12.
In the meantime, using information from Lisa McVey, police sought a list of all 1978 Dodge Magnum owners in Hillsborough County and subpoenaed the records for all bank machines in North Tampa. Comparing the lists, they found that only one 1978 Dodge Magnum owner had used a bank machine during the time McVey reported, which lead them to Bobby Joe Long.