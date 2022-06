Police say that robbery seems like an unlikely motive since the man could have gotten access to so much more cash if he had asked Chelsea to unlock the safes, rather than immediately killing her. He did not appear to spend much time looking around the store and did not appear to be uncomfortable or in a huge rush to get out.

The bullets were put through a national database, but police say no matches were ever found.

Police have said they also do not think the shooting was personal since Chelsea did not seem to have any enemies or reasons for someone to target her. Her family said she was extremely well liked by everyone who knew her and had no worrisome relationships or issues from her past that could have led to someone wanting to see her dead.