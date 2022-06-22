Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

This time last year, Carrie Underwood spent her summer catching fish in the sea, however, this year, she's going on tour. The singer first announced her Rhinestones and Denim Tour in May after releasing the track list for the album in April post-Grammy awards.

Underwood said the album is a "reflection of different music that influenced her throughout her career." It's an era more than anyone else we've seen from Underwood as she incorporates it in her fashion.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.