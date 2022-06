While they were once friends, Staub and Laurita haven't seen one another since the conclusion of the second season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“At the reunion Season 2, when I said goodbye, and I hugged her [is the last I’ve seen or spoken to her]. That was it. We’re talking about somebody that I could leave for the diner with my kids and leave her on speaker phone in the house, and she’s still talking. We talked all day, every day,” she explained. "There were sometimes I’d say, ‘Jacqueline, I will leave you on speaker, but I have to go and film this scene.’ I literally couldn’t hang up the phone."