Supermodel businesswoman Candice Swanepoel is back with another swimwear collection, and this time it's in collaboration with another fan-favorite brand - Alo Yoga. Alo is famous for its partnership with Alexandra Daddario and Kendall Jenner, but this time, the activewear brand is dabbling into summer-ready bikinis.

Candice's Tropic of C joined forces with Alo and made the announcement last weekend in time for the summer vacations and parties. As seen on Candice's social media pages, the collection is set to drop on the 20th of this month.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.