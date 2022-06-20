Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Close up of Candice Swanepoel
Shutterstock | 842284

Entertainment
chisom

Supermodel businesswoman Candice Swanepoel is back with another swimwear collection, and this time it's in collaboration with another fan-favorite brand - Alo Yoga. Alo is famous for its partnership with Alexandra Daddario and Kendall Jenner, but this time, the activewear brand is dabbling into summer-ready bikinis.

Candice's Tropic of C joined forces with Alo and made the announcement last weekend in time for the summer vacations and parties. As seen on Candice's social media pages, the collection is set to drop on the 20th of this month.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Amelia Gray Hamlin Stuns In Silk Minidress

Bebe Rexha In Bikini Spreads Love

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

'I Love The Grande Dame': Tami Roman Talks Joining 'RHOP' For Future Season

Alo X Tropic of C Collab

Candice Swanepoel in off-shoulder shirt and jeans
Shutterstock | 2131613

Candice wore a fiery red two-piece string bikini with a tiny triangle cup on the top and a high-rise triangle bottom. Upon zooming into the bikini top, you can see the "alo" logo above the Tropic of C's "C" printed on the left. Candice made her body the focal point of the campaign giving customers an immersive view of the bikini underwater.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

By Alexandra Lozovschi

Perfect Summer Swimwear

Candice flexed her swimming skills in this campaign as she moved effortlessly underwater letting her blonde hair sleek back once she emerged from the pool. In a glimpse, we could also see that the collection is not solely bikinis but includes one-pieces too for people who prefer to cover up.

Each color and piece was chosen specifically to embody the essence of summer - fun! Hence, they're versatile designs with bright colors to heat up the summer break and encourage happiness and joy as captured in the campaign video.

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

Alexandra Daddario Twins With Sister In Bikini

Lounging In The Pool, Ready For A Splash

Candice's announcement came on the 15th with a picture of herself in the black bikini showing off her flat abs in a lounging position. She lay on the white lounger that sat in the pool and folded her hands above her head and behind the seat.

Something For Everyone - Mix And Match

Alo x Tropic of C bikinis also come in patterns and bright colors, as seen on Lyric Maria. Owners can also mix and match the patterns since they all come in the same design. Maria wore a multicolored striped top that barely covered her boobs, exposing her cleavage and underboob.

Then, she matched it with a neon orange high-rise bottom, highlighting her toned abs. She also added a striped bucket hat that's part of the collection to match her bikini top. Maria lightly accessorized her look with a simple thin chain and pendant.

Read Next

Must Read

Salma Hayek In Bikini Dances For Her Husband

Priyanka Chopra, In Swimsuit, Brings The Laughter!

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Swims Post-Workout

Bebe Rexha In Bikini Shows Off Backside

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.