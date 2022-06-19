Vanessa Hudgens Feels Sexy In Bikini

Vanessa Hudgens is the queen of rising temperatures, as proven by this bikini photo!

The Bad Boy for Life star is having a good time in this number as she focuses on her fly figure in the mirror while posing for a photo. Among other things, the actress has admitted to being a lover of water, as she told fans, "If the waters warm, you know where to find me," as she relaxed in a tropical location.

The Princess Switch actress enjoys visiting Turks and Caicos in the Caribbean, Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, and even spending summers abroad in the Mediterranean.

Feeling Sexy In Bikini

Vanessa looks stunning in a brightly colored groovy bikini with floral prints and a matching head wrap. She completed the look with a soft bandana, shades, and layered necklaces. Oh, and her abs looked incredibly toned. "Loves a set," Hudgens captioned the photo.

Pink Bikini Top At Coachella

The High School Musical star looked sassy in a bubblegum pink Triangle bikini top and breezy, sheer pants at the Empire Polo Fields. Vanessa appeared to be in her happy place in the photos.

She posed in the gallery throughout the festival, from the gardens to the tents. She piled on the jewelry, including necklaces and a belly chain from celebrity favorite Jacquie Aiche. In terms of beauty, the Princess Switch actress wore her curly brunette hair down free, highlighting her glow with deep brown lipstick and a cool dotted design around her eyes.

Cali Water Adventures

The 33-year-old actress shared new photos of herself on vacation in a bright turquoise bikini, promoting her CaliWater brand. Vanessa Hudgens looked the part of a vacationing housewife in an emerald green bikini with a retro cut, cat-eye sunglasses, and a scarf.

Vanessa finished off her look with a cute choker with a palm-tree-shaped pendant. Vanessa, who is no stranger to making a swimsuit a fashion statement, looks as stylish and sexy as ever in the post while on vacation in Cabo with pals Vince Rossi and GG Macree.

Workout Buddies

Vanessa and GG are workout buddies, so she knows all the behind-the-scenes work. Vanessa has also documented many of their workouts on Instagram, including this intense session at celebrity gym The Dogpound. In the video, Vanessa and GG perform fire hydrants, lunges with leg weights, battle ropes, and much more.

