NBA Rumors: Bucks Should Explore Trading For Kentavious Caldwell-Pope This Summer

When the 2022 NBA Playoffs started, the Milwaukee Bucks were confident that they could return to the NBA Finals and win back-to-back NBA championship titles.

Unfortunately, though they easily made it to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Bucks struggled in their best-of-seven series against the Boston Celtics after losing their second-best player, Khris Middleton, to an injury.

With Middleton gone, the Bucks' weakness in the wing has been exposed. If they had another reliable wingman on their roster, some people believe that the outcome of the 2021-22 NBA season would have been different.