Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby is one of the NBA players whose name recently surfaced on the rumor mill. The Raptors may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to trade Anunoby this summer, but there are speculations about his unhappiness with the team.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report said the former No. 23 pick "grew dissatisfied at times" with his role with the Raptors, especially since reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes joined the team.