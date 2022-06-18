Twitter Insider Says Some Suffer From 'Musk Derangement Syndrome'

When he first expressed interest in buying Twitter, Musk said he believed the so-called town square principle should apply to the platform, indicating he would seek to relax current content moderation policies.
This shocked liberal activists, Democratic politicians, and Twitter employees, who demanded that the network continues censoring certain types of content.
On Thursday, Musk's messaging on free speech "was pretty standard for a tech CEO," according to the anonymous insider, who revealed that the billionaire "said he believed that there should be freedom of speech on the platform, he said he didn't necessarily mean that users were entitled to freedom of reach."