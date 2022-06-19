5 Times Liz Gillies And Ariana Grande Showed Love For Each Other On IG

They played friends Jade West and Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon's Victorious, and in real life, Liz Gillies and Ariana Grande are besties, too. Last March, the glamorous and talented BFFs had a reunion after not seeing each other for more than two years.

Gillies posted about it on her Instagram, saying, "Last week 🌴 The highlight: Seeing @arianagrande for the first time in TWO AND A HALF YEARS." The photo dump includes a clip of a karaoke session where they're singing "I'll Cover You" from Rent. See the post below.