5 Times Liz Gillies And Ariana Grande Showed Love For Each Other On IG

They played friends Jade West and Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon's Victorious, and in real life, Liz Gillies and Ariana Grande are besties, too. Last March, the glamorous and talented BFFs had a reunion after not seeing each other for more than two years.

Gillies posted about it on her Instagram, saying, "Last week 🌴 The highlight: Seeing @arianagrande for the first time in TWO AND A HALF YEARS." The photo dump includes a clip of a karaoke session where they're singing "I'll Cover You" from Rent. See the post below.

Bestie Selfies

On the same day, Grande posted about the trip on her Instagram as well, with the caption, "home is wherever these humans (and dogs) happen to be :)"

The carousel features several humans and dogs, but Gillies appears in the second and fourth pictures. In the former, the besties are on a golf cart wearing outdoorsy gear. The latter is a more formal selfie where they're wearing makeup and lovely hairstyles while sitting down for a fancy meal.

Touching Birthday Tribute From Gillies

Gillies and Grande are the same age, born just one month apart. For the "Break Free" singer's birthday in 2020, her BFF posted a touching tribute that says, "Dingus! I can't believe you're 27! Seems like yesterday we were only 14 years old and sharing our tiny, little dressing room in NY. I'm so proud of you, and I'm thankful that we've been able to share so many continued, wonderful memories together no matter how busy or far apart in the world we are. PS Thank you for letting me post this picture where I believe I was about to pass out after we sang Give it Up in November. You were hardly sweating. Of course. Happy Birthday, Ari! I love you! ❤️"

Grande Returns The Love

Exactly a month later, it was Grande's turn to post a heartfelt birthday greeting for Gillies. It says, "happy birthday my dingus my pringus my liz! i love u so so so much. i'm so grateful to have shared so many of the most important years and experiences of our lives with each other. we've seen so much, sang so loud (too loud) and laughed so hard (often when we weren't supposed to). i cant wait for so much more! 🥺 i love u & wish i could be there to celebrate and hug u. happy birthday!"

Incidentally, the first photo in the carousel was also posted by Gillies in February 2019 with the caption, "Can't wait to be 75 years old & sharing a dressing room on Broadway again." Awwww!

'Been Through So Much Together'

Gillies and Grande have been through a lot of good times not only with each other but with their moms, too. This post is proof.

The caption says, "Me & Ari & our Mommies. We've been through so much together. There's a photo of the four of us standing in front of the Hollywood sign when we first got to LA 10 years ago that would be perfect for a side by side but I couldn't find it! The memories we've shared are endless and this night was a very special one to add to the books. Love you Mama & love you Joan & Ari! More memories to come 😘"

