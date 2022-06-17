We're going to see a fight between Carla Esparza and Weili Zhang. Zhang will be coming into this one as a massive underdog, and Daniel Cormier believes that sports books could be losing a lot of money in this fight.
MMA News: Daniel Cormier Believes Esparza Vs. Weili Zhang Could End In An Upset
The Latest
What Did Cormier Say?
In a recent interview, Cormier had a bunch to say about the upcoming fight.
"She may be honestly the biggest challenger in terms of a favorite going into a fight that you've ever seen in the UFC," Cormier said of Weili. "She's gonna be a massive favorite over Carla Esparza."
"It's a tale as old as time. Sometimes fighters hang around too long, I don't think that was the case for Joanna, but Zhang Weili is just in another stage of her career. Whereas Joanna wants to be a mother and a businesswoman. They're very close in age, but Weili doesn't have any desire to do any of those other things. All she wants to be is the world champion, and it was on full display on Saturday night."
Cormier then continued, "Ultimately, the story is about Zhang Weili and her quest to become the UFC champion for a second time. In a fight, she may be honestly RC, the biggest challenger in terms of a favorite going into a fight that you've ever seen in the UFC. She's gonna be a massive favorite over Carla Esparza."
Is Cormier Right In His Assumption?
It's tough to say if Daniel Cormier is right about his prediction that Zhang can win this fight. Zhang has been an incredible fighter throughout her career, but Carla Esparza has arguably been the best woman fighter in the world. She currently has the UFC strawweight title following a win over Rose Namajunas last month.
Daniel Cormier credited Weili Zhang for her knockout win over the weekend. What she did over the weekend was undoubtedly impressive and could be a good indication that she will be able to compete with Carla Esparza.
When's The Fight?
The fight has yet to be announced, but Carla says that Zhang will have to fight her on her terms.
"I want [to] fight with Carla Esparza in Abu Dhabi because I know there's a fight in October," Weili said. "I think Carla is a special fighter, too, so I think it can be a really good fight. Also, for me and for her — not China or the U.S. We can fight in another country, so it can be fair for both of us."
Esparza Is Going To Win
Considering all that Carla Esparza has done throughout the past few years, it would be tough to bet against her. She should be able to come away with the win in this fight, even if it is a close contest.