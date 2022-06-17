MMA News: Daniel Cormier Believes Esparza Vs. Weili Zhang Could End In An Upset

In a recent interview, Cormier had a bunch to say about the upcoming fight.

"She may be honestly the biggest challenger in terms of a favorite going into a fight that you've ever seen in the UFC," Cormier said of Weili. "She's gonna be a massive favorite over Carla Esparza."

"It's a tale as old as time. Sometimes fighters hang around too long, I don't think that was the case for Joanna, but Zhang Weili is just in another stage of her career. Whereas Joanna wants to be a mother and a businesswoman. They're very close in age, but Weili doesn't have any desire to do any of those other things. All she wants to be is the world champion, and it was on full display on Saturday night."

Cormier then continued, "Ultimately, the story is about Zhang Weili and her quest to become the UFC champion for a second time. In a fight, she may be honestly RC, the biggest challenger in terms of a favorite going into a fight that you've ever seen in the UFC. She's gonna be a massive favorite over Carla Esparza."