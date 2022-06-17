Brooke Burke Is All Smiles In Swimsuit

Since summer began, fitness instructor and businesswoman, Brooke Burke has been on a high, perhaps because of her impending nuptials. The 51-year-old welcomed the new month in a bright cutout swimwear as she did at the beginning of Summer in May. She's intensified her yoga training, giving her subscribers a chance to get fit before summer festivals and parties begin full swing by the end of June.

Read on to see the photo

Saying Hello To The New Month

Brooke Burke in white crop top and pants
Shutterstock | 564025

Burke flaunted her perky boobs in a yellow floral one-piece bathing suit with a sheer white bolero. The low-cut swimwear had cutouts on the front designed with five linear rings and openings on the side turning it into a bikini on the back. Her blonde hair flew around her face from the ocean's breeze adding a playful yet sensual air to her picture.

A Romantic Getaway With The Fiancé

The businesswoman enjoyed a romantic getaway with her husband-to-be Scott Rigsby. She wore a bright red one-piece swimsuit with a sheer white cover-up skirt. The wrap skirt had a ruched frill on the hem with lace embroideries decorated around it. She accessorized her look with simple gold jewelry and brown sunglasses. Burke also had a nude blazer perched on her shoulder to keep warm later in the day.

"Love on the Weekend," she wrote.

Booked And Busy This Summer

Burke is organizing a Summer Solstice celebration on the 21st of this month, from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm. It includes breathwork and dinner. The special event is different from her regular yoga and home workout classes which she holds on selected days of the week.

This month is work-filled for Burke as she hosted a live session with Queen Latifah talking about obesity. The first event was held in Houston, Texas, on June 10 with the second day being the 14th in L.A.

Touring With Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah flips her blonde hair while performing
Giphy | VH1 Hip Hop Honors

The fitness enthusiast said it was an honor to talk about such a sensitive topic with the Grammy award-winning singer. As a big African-American woman in the entertainment industry, Latifah has felt the negative effects of body-shaming firsthand. Similarly, Burke experienced her fair share of people who wondered why she never gained weight and about losing her brother Tommy.

"My family history of this disease & others connects me to truth & self-discovery. It’s important for us to openly talk about obesity & break down the societal stigma that’s preventing people from taking care of themselves," she wrote.

