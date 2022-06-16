Olivia Wilde Stuns In Leggy Minidress

Close up of Olivia Wilde smiling
Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
chisom

It’s been a year since Olivia Wilde appeared on Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show and that gives us an excuse to bring back the interesting interview. The 38-year-old isn’t one to typically share parts of herself with the media but the impending release of her sophomore directorial outing begged a deviation from the norm. After her first attempt at directing bombed at the box office, everything is riding on the success or otherwise of Don’t Worry Darling.

The Latest

Cindy Crawford And Husband Enjoy Beach Time

'She Rescued Me': Fall In Love With Nina Dobrev's Adorable Dog Maverick

'Basketball Wives' Star Jackie Christie Called Out For Meddling In Angel Brinks' Relationship

Tamra Judge Believes Heather Dubrow Is Hindering Her Return To 'RHOC'

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Sends Anthony Davis To Warriors For Draymond Green, Jordan Poole & Jonathan Kuminga

The Farewell Show With Conan O'Brien

Conan O'Brien dancing on his show
Giphy | Team Coco

Wilde shared an old picture of her interview with the 58-year-old talk show host showing her in a classic little black dress with half of her toned long legs in full view. The actress’ gown had a gold detailed embroidery on the side bow perched on her waist and a sweetheart neckline. She styled her light brown hair in a classic center part let-down wave and wore bright red lipstick. In her simple caption, she called O’Brien, “a giant gentleman.”

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Sharing The Spotlight

Katie Byron smiling
Shutterstock | 842248

One thing many fans appreciate about Wilde is her graciousness and she showed that when she shone the spotlight on her production designer, Katie Byron. She thanked Byron for being an efficient co-worker saying people don’t realize the importance of her role. She went as far as saying,

“The brain-trust of director / cinematographer / production designer is responsible for what you see and feel on screen. Without Katie’s intuition, imagination, and determination, Booksmart and Don’t Worry Darling would never have become the worlds of texture and opulence that we dreamt of.”

'RHOA' Alum Kim Zolciak Shares Family Update

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

What To Expect With 'Don’t Worry Darling'

Last September, Wilde shared the first teaser of Don’t Worry Darling which didn’t particularly give fans the context of the movie. However, this summer, she released the more detailed trailer which begged the question, “Is it just another “psychological thriller?”

Well, based on the synopsis, it’s similar to The Stepford Wives in that the wives in a suburban community live an idyllic lifestyle while their husbands work on a mysterious victory project. Eventually, Florence Pugh’s character Alice (much like Nicole Kidman’s Joanna), gets suspicious leading to the unraveling of many secrets.

Who Are The Co-Stars?

Harry Styles singing on stage
Shutterstock | 64736

Wilde tapped Grammy Award-Winning singer Harry Styles as the lead actor opposite Florence Pugh. The latter captivated her with her (Pugh) performance in Midsommar. Throw in Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan, and the Director herself in a small role, and we have sealed deal.

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

Alex Rodriguez Lounges In Miami With Mystery Woman

Inside Alexandra Daddario's 'Charming' 600-Square-Foot Starter Home

NBA Rumors: Proposed Sixers-Heat Sends Jimmy Butler Back To Philly For James Harden

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.