Olivia Wilde Stuns In Leggy Minidress

Last September, Wilde shared the first teaser of Don’t Worry Darling which didn’t particularly give fans the context of the movie. However, this summer, she released the more detailed trailer which begged the question, “Is it just another “psychological thriller?”

Well, based on the synopsis, it’s similar to The Stepford Wives in that the wives in a suburban community live an idyllic lifestyle while their husbands work on a mysterious victory project. Eventually, Florence Pugh’s character Alice (much like Nicole Kidman’s Joanna), gets suspicious leading to the unraveling of many secrets.