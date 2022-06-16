It’s been a year since Olivia Wilde appeared on Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show and that gives us an excuse to bring back the interesting interview. The 38-year-old isn’t one to typically share parts of herself with the media but the impending release of her sophomore directorial outing begged a deviation from the norm. After her first attempt at directing bombed at the box office, everything is riding on the success or otherwise of Don’t Worry Darling.
Olivia Wilde Stuns In Leggy Minidress
The Farewell Show With Conan O'Brien
Wilde shared an old picture of her interview with the 58-year-old talk show host showing her in a classic little black dress with half of her toned long legs in full view. The actress’ gown had a gold detailed embroidery on the side bow perched on her waist and a sweetheart neckline. She styled her light brown hair in a classic center part let-down wave and wore bright red lipstick. In her simple caption, she called O’Brien, “a giant gentleman.”
Sharing The Spotlight
One thing many fans appreciate about Wilde is her graciousness and she showed that when she shone the spotlight on her production designer, Katie Byron. She thanked Byron for being an efficient co-worker saying people don’t realize the importance of her role. She went as far as saying,
“The brain-trust of director / cinematographer / production designer is responsible for what you see and feel on screen. Without Katie’s intuition, imagination, and determination, Booksmart and Don’t Worry Darling would never have become the worlds of texture and opulence that we dreamt of.”
What To Expect With 'Don’t Worry Darling'
Last September, Wilde shared the first teaser of Don’t Worry Darling which didn’t particularly give fans the context of the movie. However, this summer, she released the more detailed trailer which begged the question, “Is it just another “psychological thriller?”
Well, based on the synopsis, it’s similar to The Stepford Wives in that the wives in a suburban community live an idyllic lifestyle while their husbands work on a mysterious victory project. Eventually, Florence Pugh’s character Alice (much like Nicole Kidman’s Joanna), gets suspicious leading to the unraveling of many secrets.
Who Are The Co-Stars?
Wilde tapped Grammy Award-Winning singer Harry Styles as the lead actor opposite Florence Pugh. The latter captivated her with her (Pugh) performance in Midsommar. Throw in Chris Pine,