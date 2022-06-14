Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

If you didn't already know, Carrie Underwood is quite the fisherwoman. The eight-time Grammy winner demonstrated her angling skills during a lake boat trip last summer, posing with some bass for an Instagram slideshow shared with her 11.4 million followers.

Looking trim in a black-and-white bikini, the gorgeous piscatrix reassured fans she was in it for the fun alone, adding a "CatchAndRelease" hashtag to the post that has since been liked over 497,000 times.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.