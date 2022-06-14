Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Carrie Underwood rocks long bob and sparkling long earrings at an event.
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

If you didn't already know, Carrie Underwood is quite the fisherwoman. The eight-time Grammy winner demonstrated her angling skills during a lake boat trip last summer, posing with some bass for an Instagram slideshow shared with her 11.4 million followers.

Looking trim in a black-and-white bikini, the gorgeous piscatrix reassured fans she was in it for the fun alone, adding a "CatchAndRelease" hashtag to the post that has since been liked over 497,000 times.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

The Hunt For 'The Doodler' Serial Killer Continues With 200K Reward For Information

‘The Glamour Girl Slayer’ Prayed On Young Women In Hollywood

'Angel Of Death' Hospital Worker Killed Dozens Of Patients

Unsolved Mysteries: The Bizarre Murder Of Jennifer Fairgate

NFL Rumors: Dolphins Offered Former Saints Coach Sean Payton $100 Million

'Just Sayin Hi'

Snapping selfies on the boat as she held up the fish to the camera, the 39-year-old looked like a total catch in a patterned two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her fit figure. Likely one of her own designs, it had a sports-bra style top and low-rise bottoms showing off her flat tummy.

The clothing brand owner added pizzazz with chic round sunglasses sporting bi-colored frames that matched her swimwear. She wore her hair down and smiled big in the photos, which showed beautiful lake views in the background.

"Feeeeeeshies! 🐟🐟🐟," read her enthusiastic caption, followed by a string of hashtags that included "JustSayinHi," "Outdoors," and "LakeLife."

Celebrities

How Miley Cyrus Built Her $160 Million Fortune

From platinum-selling albums to sold-out tours and movie deals, here's how Miley Cyrus raked in the big bucks.

By Alexandra Lozovschi

Long-Time Vegan

Carrie Underwood in black dress with fun colorful print and sheer mesh sleeves at an event.
Shutterstock | 564025

It's hardly surprising that Underwood advocates for recreational fishing and released the bass back to the water instead of tossing them on the dinner plate. The singer is a long-time vegan and has given up eating meat since she was a teenager.

Speaking recently to Audacity about what she eats before a show, the 2005 American Idol winner said: “Lunches are maybe some ‘tu-no,’ not tuna because I don’t eat [meat]."

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

'RHOA' Alum Kim Zolciak Shares Family Update

Animal Lover

Having grown up on a cattle farm, it was her love for the family's livestock that inspired Underwood to become a vegetarian at an early age. In her 2020-released book, Find Your Path, the mother-of-two recounts how she stopped eating beef after realizing as a teen that meat came from the cows on their property.

“I was self-sufficient by 13, and when [my mother] served beef, I always made something else for myself, like chicken and rice or Boca burgers,” the Oklahoma native wrote, via US Magazine. “I’ve never gone back to eating beef, and I never will.”

Cows For Christmas

Carrie Underwood in strapless tulle dress with husband Mike Fisher at an event.
Shutterstock | 751606

Underwood's love for cattle has continued well into adulthood, with the country star getting a very unconventional Christmas present from her husband, Mike Fisher. According to Country Living, the NHL player, 42, gifted his wife a pair of cows in 2020, which their older son named Brownie and Oreo.

"[Mike] got me cows, which is what I wanted," Carrie said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada. "I love cows, they're my favorite animal, I love them, they make me happy."

Watch the interview below!

The family, who live on a farm in Nashville, also own a couple of horses, three dogs, and multiple chickens. Aside from Isaiah, Underwood and Fisher are parents to two boys, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3.

Read Next

Must Read

'RHOA' Cast Release Photo Without Bravo's Consent

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek Reacts to 'Eternals' Breaking Molds With A Super Hero Sex Scene

'RHOA' Season 14 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

'I Don't Hate Him': Ashley Darby Opens Up On Separation With Spouse While Filming 'RHOP'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.