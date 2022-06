Penelope is a versatile actress that is capable of a myriad of roles that showcase her talent, and every few years, she returns to theaters with a part that reminds everyone why we fell in love with her in the first place. The multiple award-winning actress added another Oscar nomination to her credits for her role in the Spanish drama, Parallel Mothers. This is her seventh movie with the celebrated director - Pedro Almodovar is yet another one of Spain's living treasures and he is already committed to starring with Cruz on another project. Fans of both love seeing their collaborations together and an announcement to confirm the rumors would please their fans!