How To Grab Women's Attention On Dating Apps

While the concept of online dating was introduced to help people find the love of their lives more efficiently, the process has — over the years — become quite daunting. This especially holds true for men, who according to research, find it relatively harder than their women counterparts to find a suitable match online.

According to a survey by Pew Research Center, six out of ten men who used dating apps or websites to find a partner reported receiving fewer messages than women.

Even men who are blessed with good looks and have successful careers report finding it hard to match with as many women as they want. As a result, many people feel discouraged and hopeless, so much so that they bid farewell to online dating altogether.

Relationship experts, however, believe that there are certain ways in which men can increase their chances of finding more women on dating apps. Continue reading to find out!