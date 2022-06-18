RHOD Star Lesa Milan's 'Mina Roe' Fashion Week Show Crashes Designer's Website After Bravo Debut

With the assistance of her supermodel and businesswoman castmate Chanel Ayan and a string of models from her talent agency, the 33-year-old chief designer debuted her new ' The Ready To Wear' post-pregnancy clothing line where fans, fashionistas, and new moms alike eagerly tried purchasing items online.

The inspiration behind the new collection came from wanting to offer high-fashion pieces to new mothers who are at that in-between stage of no longer needing maternity wear but still can't fit into their pre-pregnancy outfits.

Mina Roe brings up-to-date, chic, and stylish designs to expecting mums and believes that style doesn't stop when women decide to start a family or that being pregnant shouldn't stop you from looking fabulous.

The brand's efforts are geared toward helping women feel confident with their new curves, protect their mental health and eliminate the need to "snap back" post-pregnancy. Mina Roa has been worn by some of the biggest celebrities across the globe, including Beyonce, Gigi Hadid, Serena Williams, Katy Perry, Khloe Kardashian, and Jen Lilley, to name a few.