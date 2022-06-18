RHOD Star Lesa Milan's 'Mina Roe' Fashion Week Show Crashes Designer's Website After Bravo Debut

Lesa Milan
After debuting her 'Mina Roe' fashion collection during Fashion Week in Dubai on the third episode of The Real Housewives Of Dubai (RHOD) season 1 show, Lesa "Milan" Hall suffered an all too fortunate catastrophe when her minaroe.com website crashed.

Mina Roe's Website Crashes Twice!

The Jamaican-born fashion designer and entrepreneur, who runs the highly successful luxury maternity fashion brand, 'Mina Roe,' showed off the collection's latest looks during the spring/summer 2022 Arab Fashion Week on Bravo's June 15 airing. It didn't take long before 20,000+ people rushed to the clothing brand's website, causing it to crash twice! 

'The Ready To Wear' Collection 

With the assistance of her supermodel and businesswoman castmate Chanel Ayan and a string of models from her talent agency, the 33-year-old chief designer debuted her new 'The Ready To Wear' post-pregnancy clothing line where fans, fashionistas, and new moms alike eagerly tried purchasing items online.

The inspiration behind the new collection came from wanting to offer high-fashion pieces to new mothers who are at that in-between stage of no longer needing maternity wear but still can't fit into their pre-pregnancy outfits. 

Mina Roe brings up-to-date, chic, and stylish designs to expecting mums and believes that style doesn't stop when women decide to start a family or that being pregnant shouldn't stop you from looking fabulous.

The brand's efforts are geared toward helping women feel confident with their new curves, protect their mental health and eliminate the need to "snap back" post-pregnancy. Mina Roa has been worn by some of the biggest celebrities across the globe, including Beyonce, Gigi Hadid, Serena Williams, Katy Perry, Khloe Kardashian, and Jen Lilley, to name a few.

Caroline Stanbury Was A No-Show

For Lesa – a former Miss Jamaica contestant winner, all but one of her RHOD castmates attended her runway show. Besides Ayan, who was backstage at the event, present in the front row were Nina Ali, Caroline Brooks, and Sara Al Mandani. Caroline Stanbury however was a no-show.

After the event, the ladies got together for drinks to toast Lesa on a job well done. While Brooks said, "We couldn't think of being anywhere else but here tonight," it brought attention to Stanbury's absence. "You know we're all here, and I feel so bad that Caroline is not here," Brooks continued. 

Ali however came to her defense, "I really think that the wedding stuff has her like overwhelmed." But Ayan wasn't buying it, "No no no, to be honest, cause I'm sitting here and we already know that," suggesting Ali's assumption was far from true. Lesa agreed, "Yeah."

How To Watch Upcoming Episodes Of RHOD 

The Real Housewives Of Dubai is the eleventh featured city in the housewives franchise, which premiered on June 1. New episodes air on Bravo TV Wednesdays 9/8 C.

