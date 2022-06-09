Sofia Vergara In Bikini Celebrates Summer

Modern Family alum Sofia Vergara shared with her Instagram followers that summer makes her happy. Before the weather changed, the actress posted several bikini pictures amongst her America's Got Talent content as she got ready for the warmer weather.

Her latest post explained her excitement away, and with the pretty pictures we get from it, we can't complain. From special features on AGT's stage to impersonating music stars, Vergara brought it all this year.

Check out the reason and photos below and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.