Logan Paul versus Floyd Mayweather was one of the more interesting fights that the world has ever seen just because Logan is an actor, and Floyd is one of the best to ever lace them up.

The decision to fight was clearly for publicity on both sides. They both realized that they can make an absurd amount of money if they did fight and that's exactly what they did. The fight reportedly sold more than 1 million pay-per-view buys, which led to them making about $50 million.