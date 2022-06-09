NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Target Pascal Siakam Using Andrew Wiggins As Main Trade Chip

Sacrificing Wiggins to get Siakam would be a tough decision for the Warriors, but it would be exploring if they want to add more length and scoring to their frontcourt next season.

"Golden State still struggles with spacing when Draymond Green and (free agent) Kevon Looney share the floor, and Siakam's secondary shot creation would force defenses to divert attention from Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole," Hughes wrote. "Siakam would also supercharge the Warriors' transition attack. His full-speed spin moves are classified as deadly weapons in several states."