The Golden State Warriors are one of the legitimate title contenders that are in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal this summer. Having a collection of young and promising players, the Warriors could enter a bidding war should one of the top trade targets becomes available on the trading block. Though they are currently focused on beating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors are already being linked to some big names who could part ways with their current team in the upcoming offseason.
NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Target Pascal Siakam Using Andrew Wiggins As Main Trade Chip
A 'No-Brainer Target' For Warriors
In a recent article, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report created a list of one "no-brainer trade target" for every team in the league. For the Warriors, it's veteran power forward Pascal Siakam of the Golden State Warriors. The Raptors may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Siakam this summer, but most people believe that the emergence of Scottie Barnes made him expendable in Toronto. To acquire Siakam, Hughes suggested that the Warriors could offer the Raptors a trade package centered on Andrew Wiggins.
Warriors Improve Frontcourt
Sacrificing Wiggins to get Siakam would be a tough decision for the Warriors, but it would be exploring if they want to add more length and scoring to their frontcourt next season.
"Golden State still struggles with spacing when Draymond Green and (free agent) Kevon Looney share the floor, and Siakam's secondary shot creation would force defenses to divert attention from Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole," Hughes wrote. "Siakam would also supercharge the Warriors' transition attack. His full-speed spin moves are classified as deadly weapons in several states."
Is An Andrew Wiggins Trade A Possibility?
With his current performance in the 2021-22 NBA season, it remains a big question mark if the Warriors are thinking of trading Wiggins this summer. Wiggins is currently having the best season in his NBA career and has played a major role in the Warriors' ongoing quest for the 2022 NBA championship title. However, the idea of a Wiggins trade is something that can't be completely ruled out, especially with the former No. 1 pick entering the final year of his contract.
"If Golden State doesn't think it can retain him at a lower rate than he earned on his last (max) deal, a move could be in order," Hughes said, referring to Wiggins.
Does The Trade Make Sense For The Raptors?
Swapping Siakam for Wiggins would be worth exploring for the Raptors, especially if they can more assets in return from the Warriors. Wiggins may not be as good as a healthy Siakam right now, but most people would agree that he has a higher ceiling. Also, Wiggins is a year younger than Siakam. If they think that Wiggins could slow down the development of Barnes, the Raptors may consider moving him in a separate deal to address their need for a starting-caliber center.