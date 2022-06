On May 24, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas with an AR-15 style rifle and opened fire.

Ramos murdered nineteen students and two teachers and wounded seventeen other individuals. Earlier that same day, the teenager shot his own grandmother.

This mass shooting made national news, but most of them don't -- and new data shows that the United States has seen over 200 mass shootings this year.