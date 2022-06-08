NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving To Lakers, Russell Westbrook To OKC In Suggested Three-Team Deal Involving Nets

One of the most intriguing landing spots for Irving is the Los Angeles Lakers. After Russell Westbrook's first year wearing the Purple and Gold turned into a major disappointment, multiple signs are pointing out that the Lakers will be finding a new starting point guard in the 2022 NBA offseason. With his history with LeBron James, it won't be a surprise if the Lakers decide to pursue "Uncle Drew" this summer.

Irving and James played together on the Cleveland Cavaliers for three years where they made three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals and won an NBA championship title in 2016.