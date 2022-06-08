NBA Rumors: Proposed Heat-Nets Blockbuster Forms 'Big 3' Of Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo In Miami

Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant could be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. Durant may remain committed to helping the Nets end their title drought but if they fail to re-sign Kyrie Irving in the 2022 NBA free agency, he's expected to immediately find his way out of Brooklyn this summer. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of additional star power will surely do everything they can to add him to their roster.

Kevin Durant To Heat

Kevin Durant talking to reporters
Shutterstock | 3586184

One of the potential suitors for Durant this summer is the Miami Heat. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network suggested a way how the Heat would be able to form a "Big Three" of Durant, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo in the 2022-23 NBA season. In the proposed trade scenario, the Heat would be sending a trade package that includes Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Gab Vincent, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick to the Nets in exchange for Durant.

Kevin Durant's On-Court Impact On Heat

Kevin Durant finding an open teammate
Shutterstock | 478222

Durant would be an incredible addition to the Heat. His potential arrival in South Beach would significantly improve their offensive efficiency which ranks No. 10 in the league, scoring 111.2 points per 100 possessions. Durant would give the Heat another prolific scorer next to Butler, as well as a great rebounder, playmaker, defender, and floor spacer. This season, the 33-year-old superstar averaged 29.9 points 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Trade To Heat Makes Sense For Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant on his way to the locker room
Wikimedia | Bagumba

Durant would definitely love the idea of being traded to the Heat, especially if Irving decides to take his talent somewhere else in the 2022 NBA free agency. Instead of staying and being part of the Ben Simmons experiment in Brooklyn, joining forces with Butler and Adebayo would give Durant a realistic chance of returning to the NBA Finals and winning his third NBA championship title next season. With the years he spent with the likes of Irving, James Harden, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, Durant won't have a hard time making himself fit with Butler and Adebayo in South Beach.

Nets Rebuild Around Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons warming up before the game
Wikimedia | CalDoesIt

The proposed blockbuster deal would make a lot of sense for the Nets, especially if they decide to rebuild the team around Ben Simmons. By sending Durant to Miami, the Nets would be acquiring two young and promising players in Herro and Vincent and two future first-round selections that they could use to add more talented prospects to their roster. Herro and Vincent would be intriguing fits alongside Simmons since both of them can efficiently space the floor.

Meanwhile, Lowry is only included in the deal for salary-matching purposes. However, at 36, he still has some gas left in his tank. The Nets could offer him to teams that are in need of a backcourt depth in exchange for a young player and/or a future draft pick.

