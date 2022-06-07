Buster Olney Compares A Juan Soto Trade To Babe Ruth

There have been some conflicting rumors from multiple MLB reporters that the Washington Nationals could decide to trade Juan Soto. Some reporters are saying that this deal could get done within the next few months before the trade deadline, while others are suggesting that this deal is never going to happen, at least while Soto is still under contract.

ESPN analyst Buster Olney makes an interesting comparison when talking about trading Juan Soto. He notes that this trade would be similar to the Babe Ruth trade that the New York Yankees made to acquire Ruth from the Boston Red Sox in 1920.

What Did Olney Say About Soto And Ruth?

Olney had some promising words for the young star.

“If they trade Juan Soto that would be the most significant trade of a great young player since Babe Ruth”

Whenever you get compared to a guy like Babe Ruth, you know that you're doing something right. Juan Soto is arguably the best hitter in all of baseball right now and considering how young he still is, this could be a deal that does come back to haunt the Nationals just like it did to the Red Sox over 100 years ago.

Who Would Want Soto?

Every team that has the chance to pay Juan Soto will be at calling the phone to see if the Washington Nationals will deal him. Soto is going to make an immediate impact on any ball club that he joins.

Teams like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers will probably be the first three teams that try to get on the phone considering that those teams spend money more than anybody else in Major League Baseball.

How Has Soto Played This Season?

It is pretty crazy to say that Juan Soto has had a down year. However, when looking at the numbers that he has produced so far, they definitely aren't to the standard that we're used to seeing from him. This could be for a variety of different reasons, but whenever he does eventually get traded, he is going to continue being one of the best players in the world.

Will Soto Be Traded This Year?

From the looks of things right now, it doesn't seem likely that Juan Soto is going to be traded this season. Considering that he still has a few more years with the Washington Nationals, it would be in their best interest to keep him for all of those years. They could decide to trade him during the offseason, but it doesn't seem likely that it's going to happen soon.

