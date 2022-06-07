Buster Olney Compares A Juan Soto Trade To Babe Ruth

There have been some conflicting rumors from multiple MLB reporters that the Washington Nationals could decide to trade Juan Soto. Some reporters are saying that this deal could get done within the next few months before the trade deadline, while others are suggesting that this deal is never going to happen, at least while Soto is still under contract.

ESPN analyst Buster Olney makes an interesting comparison when talking about trading Juan Soto. He notes that this trade would be similar to the Babe Ruth trade that the New York Yankees made to acquire Ruth from the Boston Red Sox in 1920.