That Donald Trump conspired with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton is still a widely-held belief by liberals and Democratic voters.

But former special counsel Robert Mueller was never able to find evidence of a Trump-Russia conspiracy, though he found proof of the Kremlin meddling in the election.

In reality, the Trump-Russia story was simply a narrative developed by Clinton and her allies in an effort to win the race, according to a new analysis.