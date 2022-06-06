Joe Biden 'Seething' As His Approval Rating Sinks Below Trump's

Expectations were high when Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump and assumed the role of the president, as he promised to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, revive the economy, and unite a fractured nation.

But reality soon set in: the pandemic did not wane, Russia attacked Ukraine and the economy took a turn for the worse, with inflation hitting a 40-year high.

Biden's approval rating is sinking. The president is now less popular than Trump was at this point of his presidency and becoming increasingly frustrated with his standing, according to a new report.