Aly Raisman In Bikini Flaunts Toned Glutes

Close up of Aly Raisman
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
chisom

Fans of Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman took to their Instagram to share throwback pictures of the retired athlete in celebration of summer. She has since lent her experience at boot camps for young gymnastic girls and encouraged them to pursue their dreams.

The former Fierce Five captain transitioned to mindfulness after retiring from professional gymnastics and hardly shared leotard or bikini pictures, but her fans kept a stash for rainy days. One such fan page dedicated a post to her booty, sharing old pictures of Raisman in bathing suits.

The Latest

The 'Bayou Stranger': The Life Of Serial Killer Ronald Dominique

Vanessa Hudgens In Bikini Tiptoes Across Lawn

Inside Iggy Azalea's $5.8M Hidden Hills Home

Alexandra Daddario Offers Rear View In Bikini

Erika Jayne Leans Over In Swimsuit

Something Old

Aly Raisman in plunging jumper
Shutterstock | 4559857

The cover photo was from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spread days when she wore a black bikini with the top off and showed her toned bum to the camera alongside a bright smile. Her breeze-blown brown hair also fell to her back while she propped the unworn bikini top against her shoulder and chest.

The fan chose a promotional photoshoot picture for the next slide and here she showed off her full backside in a ribbed two-piece which left print marks on her butt and thighs. In the final slide, Raisman wore a black halter neck one piece with a thong accentuating her perky butt.

Entertainment

Christina Aguilera Performs In Bikini

By chisom

It's Okay To Take Social Media Breaks

As part of her mindfulness campaign, Raisman showed fans some of her Yoga exercises and explained why they've not seen much of her on social media in recent years. She wrote,

"This is your sign to take a pause and get some fresh air! Whenever social media begins to feel like too much, I know that’s my sign to take a break and remind myself that there’s more to my story than my Instagram story…"

Then she asked them,

"How do you prioritize your mental health?"

Christina Aguilera In Swimsuit Captures Vintage Vibe

Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Sunbathes By A Lake

Mental Health Awareness

Luckily for Raisman, she has her trusted pet dog, Mylo around to help her deal with overwhelming stress. She was very active during Mental Health Awareness month (May) sharing messages and videos in support of people suffering from Mental Health stress and body dysmorphia.

She wrote,

"I know there is so much pressure to look a certain way... I created a collection of guided meditations called “Accepting Your Body”."

'You're Not Alone'

Aly Raisman in black dress
Shutterstock | 564025

Raisman continued saying,

"I wanted to create this because there are many days where I could use a reminder to be kind to myself & appreciate my body & I know so many can relate. I hope this is a reminder that no matter what you’re going through you’re not alone & there is help out there..."

She also started the exercise in her comments saying they should write things about themselves that they liked.

Read Next

Must Read

Hailee Steinfeld Channels Playboy Bunny In Swimwear

Anna Kendrick Chills Out With Friends In Swimsuit

Bebe Rexha Struts On The Street In Swimsuit

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Celebrates A Greek Summer

Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Looks To Infinity And Beyond

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.