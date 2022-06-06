NFL News: Von Miller Wanted To Sign With Dallas Cowboys

Von Miller looks on at a Denver Broncos practice from 2020
Von Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason following a Super Bowl championship with the Los Angeles Rams. However, the 33-year-old almost took his NFL career back home.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the DeSoto, Texas native was interested in signing with his hometown Dallas Cowboys.

Checking In

Von Miller during Super Bowl 50
Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News spoke with former Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Ware. Ware was a teammate of Miller's when the two were members of the Denver Broncos. According to Ware, Miller reached out to him to express his interest in joining America's Team.

"That was business because I remember when Von called me, he said, 'Hey is Dallas interested? I'm a free agent,' "Ware told Watkins. "And I said, 'What?! You're a free agent. What do you mean you're a free agent? I thought you had one more year?' He was like, 'No, I'm done [with the Rams], bro.' He said call Jerry [Jones] and them and see what they want to do.' I said are you trying to get them to empty the bank account? What you trying to do?"

A Three-Headed Monster

Von Miller while a member of the Denver Broncos
Ware recalled being excited at the prospect of Miller joining the Cowboys, as it'd give the team three game-changing pass rushers. Miller would have joined DeMarcus Lawrence, and Micah Parsons had he chosen to go home.

"So now you would have had that three-headed monster. Think about this: Von Miller. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence." Ware said. "I don't know who is coming. That's what we still need. We still need that right defensive end or outside linebacker guy that can play a little bit interior. Can drop a little bit. That sack perennial athlete."

Lawrence is entering his eighth season in the NFL and has 43.5 career sacks. Parsons is coming off an incredibly successful rookie campaign that saw him earn an All-Pro selection and win the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

A Successful Move

Miller, as a member of the Rams, during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium, where he won Super Bowl 50 MVP with the Denver Broncos
Miller won his second Super Bowl following a mid-season trade from the Broncos to the Rams. He was drafted by the Broncos second overall in the 2011 draft and had spent his entire career with Denver up until the trade.

The 33-year-old racked up five sacks in eight regular-season games in LA and then added four sacks and one forced fumble in four postseason games as the Rams won it all.

A New Chapter

Von Miller, while a member of the Denver Broncos, during a game against the Washington Football Team
Miller signed a huge six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills, choosing them over returning to the Rams or fulfilling Ware's vision in Dallas. At his introductory press conference, the future Hall of Fame pass rusher mentioned being a fan of Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

"I am a fan of football in general," Miller said. "All I ever wanted to do was play in the National Football League. All I ever wanted to do was play football. I had some Plan Bs. Be a chicken farmer and all that stuff. DJ, a comedian all this stuff. My biggest dream was to play football. I'm a fan of football. I've been a fan of Josh Allen a long time."

