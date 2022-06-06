Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Looks To Infinity And Beyond

Chilling in an infinity pool in a dark blue two-piece bikini, Nicole Scherzinger looked beyond relaxed in a stunning photo from her Instagram account. With more than 5.3 million followers from all over the world, Nicole can often be seen working hard and playing hard, keeping her busy life in near-perfect balance.

The Pussycat Dolls singer has vocal pipes that are incomparable, but she is just as famous for her beauty. She has posted several photos in the past of herself in great swimsuits in some of the most beloved destinations on the planet. The 43-year-old can regularly be seen on television these days, and she is allegedly currently in the studios working on new tracks as well.