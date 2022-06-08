Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon are comedy gold. From television to the movie screen, the two stars have created magic. However, they are also friends on and off-screen. Here is the magic to their friendship.
Sofia Vergara And Reese Witherspoon's Friendship Works Perfectly
They Worked Together On-Screen
Back in 2015, Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon starred together in the film Hot Pursuit. The film stars Witherspoon as the policewoman in charge of getting Vergara from San Antonio to Dallas to testify against a drug lord. While it was their first time working together on screen, their friendship off screen came together even more. At the time of the press tour for Hot Pursuit, the pair spent multiple times vacationing together and meeting family, including Vergara's husband Joe Manganiello. They chronicled their adventures together on Instagram.
They've Been Through A Lot Together
While they have spent time as friends, one critical moment in their friendship was when Vergara sent Witherspoon to the ER during filming. They explained what happened during a April 2015 appearance on The Ellen Show. Vergara told Witherspoon on the show,
"Are you going to tell them what happened?" She responded, "Well, I might have had to go to the emergency room." Witherspoon explained that she believed her appendix had burst.
"I push her and I push her and I kept telling her, 'I think I'm pushing you too hard,' and she was like, 'No do it real,'" Vergara then said. "And I popped her ovary."
They Know Important Facts About One Another
While promoting their film, Vergara and Witherspoon did a memorable interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. The stars were put to a trivia test about one another titled “Know Your Co-Star.” During the game, the stars were asked fun facts about each other that included their interests and professional achievements. Witherspoon ended up doing better than Vergara but Vergara still insisted that she knew important facts such as "hat makeup lines [Witherspoon] wears and what kind of underwear she wears."
They Share Their Friendship Proudly
The stars are also not afraid to share their friendship to the world. In an Instagram post on Witherspoon's account, she shared a photo of a text conversation with Vergara. In it she texted Witherspoon: “Stop it. I beg u,” alongside a picture of lunch with Gwyneth Paltrow. In it, Witherspoon responded to a picture of herself that was also included by saying “Hahahaha!!” and then responded “Or should I say jajajajajaja!!”