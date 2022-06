Police have not made any arrests in connection with the actual shooting, which injured nine adults and a 17-year-old girl. Mayor John Tecklenburg said four of the victims remained in the hospital in critical condition.

Police Chief Luther Reynolds said the incident started when an officer responded to a noise complaint connected to a loud party at a vacant lot in the 40 block of South Street.

“Immediately the officer took gunfire,” Reynolds said. “Two shots went into his cruiser, and let me tell you something: as we stand here right now, we’re lucky we don’t have a dead cop or dead citizens or dead community members.”