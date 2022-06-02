NBA Rumors: Nets Could Trade Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton & 1st-Round Pick For Rudy Gobert

After they suffered a first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, rumors surrounding Ben Simmons and his future with the Brooklyn Nets have started to heat up. The Nets are yet to make Simmons available on the trading block but with the uncertainties surrounding his physical and mental health and questionable fit with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, most people believe that they are better off trading him again in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Despite the major flaws in his game, the Nets could still use Simmons as a valuable trade chip to improve their roster this summer.